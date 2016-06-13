Philadelphia's reputation as a mean town is well-earned.

NBC10 Philadelphia Telemundo reporter Iris Delgado was doing a live report outside of city hall on Thursday when a woman approached her and interrupted her. Delgado does her best to ignore her when the woman, clearly fed up, grabs her hair and smacks her right in the face. We don't see what happens from there, since the shot cuts back to the studio.

It's a brutal hit and you have to wonder what exactly the woman's train of thought was. First of all, the camera was rolling, so everyone could get a good look at her face. Second, doing this right in front of city hall? Really? That's only slightly worse than kidnapping her, driving down to a precinct, calling the whole squad out front and then hitting her.