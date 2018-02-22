Retail Gasoline Prices in Texas, Nation Continue to Drop

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Retail gasoline prices across Texas and the nation have dropped again this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide for unleaded was $2.26 per gallon, down 4 cents from last week.

The national average is now $2.52, a decrease of 3 cents, and has fallen from a high on Feb. 5 of $2.61.

Of the major metro areas in Texas surveyed by AAA, drivers in Fort Worth and Arlington are paying the least at $2.15 per gallon. Motorists in Midland are paying the most at $2.54.

Market analysts say the downward trend in retail prices may not last long as a handful of major refineries are undergoing maintenance, temporarily squeezing supply.