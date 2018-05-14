Reward for Murder Suspect Increased to $10,000
The Texas DPS announced on Monday that the reward for a most-wanted fugitive has been increased.
The reward for the information leading to the capture of Israel Aguirre, 36, has increased to $10,000. Aguirre is wanted in connection with a 2002 homicide in Kaufman County. According to a July 2014 article from DallasNews.com, in 2002 Aguirre:
…was arrested for theft and murder, and convicted of the former in 2003, after which he was sent to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. But he never stood trial on the murder charge: After completing his sentence, says the DPS's bulletin, "he was deported from the U.S. before standing trial on the murder charge."
But by 2005 he was back in Dallas, where he was arrested for prostitution and failing to identify himself. He pleaded no contest, and was released on bond in connection to the murder charge, according to the DPS. Aguirre "made several court appearances related to the murder charge before absconding," says a release. On September 9, 2007, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest on the murder charge.
Aguirre has ties to the Dallas area, as well as Mexico. Aguirre is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and left arm. He also may go by the aliases Israel Aguirre Jaimez, Israel Aguirre-Jaimez or Israel Jaimez Carmona.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Text the letters "DPS" – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.
- Submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook tipby clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).
- Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the (Apple App Store) and for Android users on (Google Play).
All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website.
Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.