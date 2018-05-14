Reward for Murder Suspect Increased to $10,000

…was arrested for theft and murder, and convicted of the former in 2003, after which he was sent to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. But he never stood trial on the murder charge: After completing his sentence, says the DPS's bulletin, "he was deported from the U.S. before standing trial on the murder charge."

But by 2005 he was back in Dallas, where he was arrested for prostitution and failing to identify himself. He pleaded no contest, and was released on bond in connection to the murder charge, according to the DPS. Aguirre "made several court appearances related to the murder charge before absconding," says a release. On September 9, 2007, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest on the murder charge.