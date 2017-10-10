Reward Offered for Suspect in Sherman Murder

The Texas DPS has added 24-year-old Reginald “Reggie” Vernard Campbell to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Campbell is wanted for capital murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

On Aug. 11, 2017, Campbell was allegedly involved in a robbery at the Quality Suites hotel in Sherman. During the robbery, the front desk clerk was fatally shot. An investigation led authorities to arrest two female accomplices and identify Campbell as the masked suspect in the robbery and murder. On Aug. 23, 2017, law enforcement authorities encountered Campbell near Columbia, South Carolina. Campbell assaulted the officers and escaped.

Campbell is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has tattoos covering both of his arms, his fingers, and left hand. Campbell has also been known to go by the name “Johnny.” For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin on the Texas DPS website .

Campbell has ties to Columbia, South Carolina, Fayetteville, North Carolina, and New York (including Yonkers and New York City). He also resided in the Corpus Christi area for a period of time in 2016. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip . Click the “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “About” section.

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users and for Android users on Google Play

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. See the current 10 Most Wanted List here Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives They are considered armed and dangerous.