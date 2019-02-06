Ride & Seek on the WF Circle Trail Saturday March 9th

One of my favorite places to ride bicycle in Wichita Falls is on the Circle Trail, and the Bike Wichita Falls group is hosting a Ride & Seek Bike Scavenger Hunt on the trail in March.

Everything starts around 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9th, at Murphy’s Mountain. That’s the big pile of dirt in the park at the end of Fairway Boulevard that everyone likes to climb to the top of. When you climb to the top remember to bring your phone because you’ll want to share the view with all of your social media friends!

There will be two distances for the Scavenger Hunt rides, one for the younger, less experienced riders that will make its way to the dam and back, and the other a little longer for the older kids that will go to Endurance House and back. Both will start from Lake Wichita Park by Murphy’s Mountain.

Bike Wichita Falls will be there to check helmet fittings and make bike adjustments to make sure everyone is riding safely and their bike is set up correctly for their size.

There will also be a mini disc golf tournament that morning.

Bike Wichita Falls says the goal for the Ride & Seek event is to promote safe bicycling in Wichita Falls, enjoy the outdoors, and to shine a little more light on the beauty and accessible nature that Lake Wichita has to offer the city.

The event should be finished around noon and all ages and skill levels are invited to participate. Bicycles, scooters, even roller skates are welcome.