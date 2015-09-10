Rider High School Quarterback Scores Game Winning Touchdown Day After Losing His Mother [VIDEO]

Friday night may have seemed like a normal night of high school football for most of the people in attendance when Wichita Falls' Rider High School took on Amarillo, but for Willie Cherry Jr, it was more than just a game.

The 6'2", 191lb Rider quarterback had more on his mind than most high school juniors usually have to deal with going into the September 4th game. The day before, his mother had passed away due to colon cancer.

Cherry said that despite losing his mom, he knew she would want him to play on Friday night, "She told me the day before she wanted me to play." That's exactly what he did! Cherry finished the night with 158 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, including the game winner that pushed Rider to the 27-24 victory.