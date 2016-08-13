Rio Olympics Recap Day 7: Katie Ledecky Sets World Record, Wins 4th Gold

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky continued her amazing Olympics by winning a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil on Friday. Here’s a recap of the day’s action:

Katie Ledecky Wins Fourth Gold

American swimmer Katie Ledecky broke the world record in the 800-meter freestyle by almost 2 seconds on Friday. Britain’s Jazz Carlin won the silver, with Hungary's Boglarka Kapas taking the bronze. With the easy win, Ledecky joined Debbie Meyer (1968) as just the second swimmer ever to win the 200-, 400- and 800-meter freestyle in a single Olympic Games. She also became the third American woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics, following Amy Van Dyken (1996) and Missy Franklin (2012).

Team USA's Michael Phelps, swimming in what he claimed after the race might be his final Olympics, was part of a three-way tie for second-place in the 100-meter butterfly. Singapore's Joseph Schooling took the gold medal. Phelps has 27 overall medals, including 22 golds — both all-time records.

American Maya DiRado shocked triple gold medal-winner Katinka Hosszú of Hungary in the last 25 meters of the 200-meter backstroke finals on Friday to take the gold medal. Canada's Hilary Caldwell won the bronze. DiRado won her second gold and fourth overall medal of the games.

U.S. swimmer Anthony Ervin won the gold medal in the 50-meter freestyle and officially became the oldest Olympic swimming champion at age 35. France’s Florent Manaudou finished second, with American Nathan Adrian claiming the bronze.

Sweden Shocks U.S. in Soccer

After battling to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation, Sweden shocked the United States 4-3 in the first penalty shootout in Olympic women's soccer history on Friday. The upset ended the Americans' hopes for a fourth consecutive gold medal.

U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo raised the ire of many fans and pundits after the game by calling the Swedish style of play cowardly.

U.S. Men’s Basketball Squeaks Past Serbia

Kyrie Irving scored 15 points and Team USA edged Serbia, 94-91, in men’s basketball. The Americans had to wait until a 3-pointer from Bogdan Bogdanovic missed to claim victory — uncharted territory for the heavily favored team. DeAndre Jordan added 13 points and Kevin Durant, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony had 12 each.

The United States women’s basketball team had a much easier day, defeating Canada, 81-51, behind 12 points each from Diana Taurasi and Maya Moore.

Rafael Nadal & Marc Lopez Win Tennis Doubles Gold

Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez of Spain defeated Romania's Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau to win the men’s tennis doubles gold, 6-2 3-6 6-4, on Friday. U.S. team Jack Sock and Steve Johnson beat Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the bronze medal match.

Heading to the Track

The athletics (track and field) events, which will dominate the Rio Games’ schedule in the second week of these Olympics, started on Friday. American Michelle Carter won the shot put with a throw of 20.63. She is the first American woman ever to win the event. New Zealand’s Valerie Adams took silver with Hungary’s Anita Márton claiming bronze.

Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia set a world record in the 10,000 meters to win the gold medal. Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya took silver, with Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba, the defending Olympic champ, earning bronze.

Other U.S. Medalists:

U.S. boxer Nico Miguel Hernandez won the bronze medal in the men's light flyweight division on Friday. Hernandez’s third-place finish was the first medal for the U.S. men since heavyweight Deontay Wilder won bronze in 2008.

American shooter Kim Rhode won bronze in women's skeet. She became the first woman to earn an individual medal in six straight Olympics, dating back to Atlanta in 1996. Italy’s Diana Bacosi won the gold, with teammate Chiara Cainero taking silver.

U.S. archer Brady Ellison grabbed his second medal of the Rio Games when he finished third in the men's individual competition. Bonchan Ku of South Korea took the gold, with Jean-Charles Valladont of France claiming silver.

The American mixed dressage team of Allison M. Brock, Laura Graves, Kasey Perry-Glass and Steffen Peters took a bronze in the equestrian competition. Germany won gold, while Britain claimed the silver.

The United States also won its first team foil fencing medal since 1932 when Alexander Massialas, Gerek Meinhardt, Miles Chamley-Watson and Race Imboden beat Italy.

Medal Count

The United States reached the 50-medal mark with its haul of 12 on Friday. The Americans are now 13 medals ahead of China, and 26 better than Japan.