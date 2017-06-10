We’ve lost one of comic and TV culture’s most enduring favorites, as original Batman star Adam West has passed away. The smooth-voiced star became iconic for his portrayal of the ‘60s Caped Crusader, earning a place in the pop culture pantheon over the decades.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, West died Friday night in Los Angeles after a short battle with leukemia. He is survived by wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, while the family issued a moving statement:

Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.

West was raised in Walla Walla, Washington, and earned the Batman gig after catching the eye of producers with a recurring Nestle’s Quik commercial. After the show’s 1968 cancellation, West continued his Batman persona on the car show and carnival circuit, finding work in obscure films. Eventually, West took a regular role voicing Family Guy’s mayor and similarly lent his voice to The New Adventures of Batman, Legends of the Superheroes, SuperFriends: The Legendary Super Powers Show and The Simpsons, also filming an unaired role in NBC’s Powerless.