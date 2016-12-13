Alan Thicke, ‘Growing Pains’ Star, Dies at 69

As 2016 seems to be an unendingly cruel mistress, another beloved TV parent has left us behind. Alan Thicke, actor behind Growing Pains patriarch Jason Seaver has passed away at age 69. The acclaimed sitcom star had only days earlier made a surprise cameo in the second season of Netflix’s Fuller House.

Per TMZ, Thicke suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with his son Carter in Burbank, and was eventually pronounced dead at Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center earlier today. Thicke is survived by three sons Carter, Brennan and singer Robin, along with Thicke’s wife Tanya.

The actor was born in 1947 in Ontario, Canada, and spent time as an accomplished game show host and theme-song writer atop his famous Growing Pains role. Thicke co-wrote everything from the themes to Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life, as well as the original theme to Wheel of Fortune. Apart from the recent Fuller House appearance, Thicke also played himself across multiple How I Met Your Mother seasons, poking fun at his Canadian celebrity.