Road Work Causing Delays Along 287/281 Southbound in Wichita Falls
TxDOT crews are continuing to replace the large, reflective overhead signs along US 287/281. TxDOT says the signs must be replaced ever few years, as they lose their reflective surface due to the elements.
On Thursday, motorists reported slight delays as crews shut down two lanes of traffic from Fifth Street southward to accommodate the crane work. TxDOT says that on Friday, November 30th from 8:30am to 12:00 pm crews will be working on signs over southbound I-44 / US 287 at Holliday St.
Crews will be replacing the Holliday St. - Business District exit sign. This off ramp will be closed. All southbound traffic will be moved to the left inside lanes. Motorists will continue on the Falls Flyover. Drivers wanting the Holliday Street exit will have to exit at the Business US 277 off ramp and continue south on Holliday Street past the police department.