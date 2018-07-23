Robber Taken Down by Restaurant Staff

A would-be robber got more than he bargained for at a Tuscon, AZ restaurant on July 11. Employees and customers jumped the man and held him until police arrived.

Two employees did sustain non-life threatening cuts during the attempted robbery of the Mi Nidito Mexican Restaurant.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Johnny Evans Madril. He was reportedly armed with a box cutter. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and burglary. His bond was set at $50,000.

The video shows the attempted robbery and takedown.