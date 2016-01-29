Robbery, Kidnapping Suspect Shot Dead by Irving, Texas Police [Video]
It was almost like a scene from a cop drama on television in Irving, Texas Friday. Irving Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a robbery in progress at a Cash Store outlet in the 4100 block of Airport Freeway. Fox 4 News reports that the suspect took a female employee as a hostage and was putting her into a car when police opened fire on the man.
The suspect was killed by an Irving police officer before he could escape. The hostage escaped unharmed. The name of the suspect has not been released. A store owner across from the Cash Store captured the events on video.
WARNING! Graphic video, language alert. NSFW
Sources: Fox News 4