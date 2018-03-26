Robert Jeffress Wants 10 Commandments Taught in Public Schools

While speaking to Fox News, former Wichita Falls pastor Robert Jeffress suggested that teaching the 10 Commandments in school would help prevent school shootings.

Appearing on a 'Fox & Friends' segment, in which he called President Trump the most faith-friendly president ever, Jeffress said he feels the nation needs to return to a time where the 10 Commandments and other religious ideals were openly taught in public schools,

I think we need to return to that. Teaching people, starting with our children, that there is a God to whom they're accountable is not the only thing we need to do to end gun violence, but it is the first thing we need to do.

Jeffress went on to blame the current status of religion in schools on the Supreme Court and secularists for trying to convince people that they can still be good without God,

Well, that's been a dismal failure. I remind our viewers that for the first 150 years of our nation's history, our schoolchildren prayed, they read Scripture in school, they even memorized the Ten Commandments, including the commandment 'Thou shall not kill.'