Fox News Founder Roger Ailes Dies at 77
Roger Ailes, the founder and former CEO of Fox News, has died following a serious fall. He was 77 years old.
Eight days ago Ailes hit his head after falling in his Florida home. He slipped into a coma soon after.
His wife, Elizabeth, released a statement:
I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life...
Ailes built Fox News into a global powerhouse, dominating the cable news ratings for the last 16 years. He was ousted as CEO last year following a series of sexual-harassment allegations. Ailes denied the charges.
A longtime Republican operative, Ailes entered politics after meeting Richard Nixon in 1967. He would go on to serve as Nixon's executive producer for television. Ailes later worked under Ronald Reagan and for George H. W. Bush's campaign, all in media and television areas. After leaving Fox News, he was an aide to the Donald Trump campaign as well.