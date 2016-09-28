Roll Over Accident Shuts Down US 287 North Traffic Wednesday Evening

A collision between a Wal-Mart semi and a Chevy Suburban sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night.

The collision occurred on US 287 north near the Johnson Road exit in Iowa Park. DPS says the semi rolled onto its side. Both the driver of the semi and the Suburban suffered what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

At least one person was taken from the scene by a care flight. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation. As of 10 pm all lanes of north bound traffic had re-opened.