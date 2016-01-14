‘Ruggie’ Alarm Clock May End Your Days of Oversleeping

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Ruggie, an alarm clock that is a rug and only stops going off when the person gets out of bed and stands on it. And don't just think you can swing your legs on it briefly and then go back to bed. That's because you need to put all of your body weight on it for at least three seconds, meaning you have to get out of bed. And that means you are not as likely to get back under the covers.