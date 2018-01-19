Sadly, Tide Had to Make a Commercial Telling People Not to Eat Tide Pods

With each passing day, Idiocracy seems less like a work of fiction and more like a documentary.

In case you’re not aware, the Tide Pod Challenge is a thing now. People are filming themselves ingesting laundry pods and posting the videos online in hopes of (I assume) becoming a viral sensation. And, of course, people are getting sick as a result.

So, Tide got together with their good buddy Rob Gronkowski to reinforce the fact that Tide Pods are for cleaning, not eating.

Sheesh.