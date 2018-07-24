Saltgrass Texas Employee Fired After Lying About Racist Note

I will admit when I get duped, I am not going to ignore that I was wrong.

You may remember last week, I told you about an alleged racist note left on a bill at a Saltgrass Steakhouse over in Odessa, Texas. Khalil Cavil said he was stiffed on a bill because his receipt said 'We don't tip terrorists.' Saltgrass came out with a full statement saying they were banning this particular customer from their restaurant chain and he is no longer welcome due to his racist actions.

I have seen people post these restaurant bills before and like I have said before, 'Don't believe everything you see on Facebook' . Since the head of the restaurant chain made a statement, I took that as they had credible information that this was a real event that happened. Turns out, we all got duped by this server. The note on the receipt was a lie.

“After further investigation, we have learned that our employee fabricated the entire story,” Terry Turney, the chief operating officer of Saltgrass steakhouses, said in a statement . “Racism of any form is intolerable, and we will always act swiftly should it occur in any of our establishments. Falsely accusing someone of racism is equaling disturbing.”

Saltgrass has come out with another statement yesterday saying that Khalil Cavil is no longer employed by Saltgrass Steakhouse. The person's name who allegedly had written that note (It was blacked out on Facebook) I am assuming got in contact with someone at their headquarters. The company says that customer is allowed back and their meal is on the house on their next visit.