San Angelo Taco Shop Removes Facebook Posts Amid Uproar [UPDATED]

3 Parrots Taco Shop of San Angelo has removed all offending media from their Facebook page in regards to their 'hurricane party'. Not only that, but they have updated their cover image with the Red Cross image (above) as well as posted about how to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

As one of those upset at their actions, I want to express how much I appreciate their response. While their initial post lacked judgment, they did make it right and have gained respect in my eyes.

Sometimes, the toughest thing to do is the right thing and 3 Parrots Taco Shop of San Angelo did the right thing.

If you'd like to make a positive impact, you can donate to the American Red Cross.

American Red Cross

Currently, the American Red Cross is accepting donations to help purchase supplies for victims and volunteers.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Donate online here

Donate using Apple Pay in your iTunes store

[See Original Post Below]

3 Parrots Taco Shop Facebook Page

3 Parrots Taco Shop of San Angelo has quite a few upset customers on social media because of a recent post.

What may have been a completely innocent promotion has now turned ugly in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Facebook post (below) promotes the biggest hurricane to hit San Angelo along with the hashtag #sorryharvey and that has upset quite a few people - myself included. Hurricane Harvey has been extremely devastating, so making jokes in light of such a tragedy seems to be in poor taste (in my opinion).

Like I stated above, it may have been completely innocent but it definitely hits close to home with many of us. So while my family endures flooding of catastrophic proportions, there are those who think this is something to laugh at.

The fact that they actually used that hashtag shows a lack of empathy. Then, the fact that they took it a step further only solidifies their lack of empathy.

3 Parrots Taco Shop Facebook

Mine is only one man's opinion, so I'd like to hear what you think? Am I overreacting?