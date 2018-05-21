San Antonio Spurs Disbanding Dance Team for a Co-Ed Hype Team

The girls on the team were shocked by the announcement because it came out of nowhere.

The San Antonio Spurs will be going in a new direction for the start of the 2018-2019 season. You will no longer have the Silver Dancers on the sidelines and on the court in between quarters. Instead, the team has decided to do a 35-member co-ed hype team.

The Spurs said this new hype team will elevate the game day experience and energize crowds with a diverse array of unique family-friendly talents, including tumbling, acrobatics, dance, and stunts. As ambassadors of the San Antonio Spurs brand, hype team members will participate in a variety of community events and public appearances as well as perform at home games. The name of the team will be announced at a later date.

The reason for the removal of the Silver Dancers, the organization said "a lack of fan interest." The Silver Dancers have been entertaining Spurs fans since 1992 and just celebrated their 25th-anniversary last season. Most of the girls found out like most of the fans did in a press release.

Could cheerleaders/dancers be a thing of the past at sporting events? Who knows, but the Spurs are going to be trying out something new and we will see if fans embrace the new sideline entertainment.