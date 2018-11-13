Santa’s Mailbox Returns to Fantasy of Lights

The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is once again sponsoring Santa’s Mailbox. Children of all ages can drop their letters to Santa in the colorful mailbox located next to the flagpole at the M.S.U.-Burns Fantasy of Lights .

Please include a separate self-addressed stamped envelope and from the North Pole, Santa will personally answer each letter. Santa's Mailbox will be available November 16 th to December 14 th at M.S.U.-Burns Fantasy of Lights located at 3400 Taft. For additional information contact the Parks and Recreation office at 940-761-7490.