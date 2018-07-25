Scammers Target Wichita Falls Chamber
The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce found themselves the target of growing epidemic: an identity thief.
Someone built a fake website and has been trying to solicit money claiming to be the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president and CEO Henry Florsheim issued a statement on the matter this afternoon:
A scammer has created a fake website and phone number to imitate the Chamber, attempting to lure our members into buying ads from a non-existent publication. The website looks professional, and when you call the number, it’s just a voice mail message with our name on it.You will never be solicited for a new program by the Chamber without learning about it here first. We’re working with the police and GoDaddy to shut down the scam. In the meantime, if you ever have questions about an offer we’ve made, come straight to me and I’ll get you all the info.
If you have any questions or concerns for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, you can call them at 940-723-2741 or email henry@wichitafallschamber.com