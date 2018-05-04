School District Superintendent Busted for Defecating on Football Field

It's another one of those stories you just cannot make up.

Coaches and students had been puzzled (and I'm sure grossed out) to discover human feces on the football field at Holmdel High School in New Jersey just about every morning for several weeks. Who could be doing this? And why?

School officials and police decided to set up a sting operation and catch the #2 culprit in action. And catch him, they did. But perhaps even more shocking than the fact that someone would actually do such a thing is who they caught: the school district superintendent himself!