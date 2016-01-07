Science Finds The Fastest Way To Defog Your Windshield [VIDEO]

It's winter time, and that means it's time for one of the worst parts of the year. You go out to your car, already running late, and instead of being able to start it up and drive away, you've got to defrost the windows.

There are lots of tips and tricks out there for how to avoid this issue, but they all require planning ahead. When you're in the moment, there's no way to avoid it. You just have to turn on that defrost setting and wait.

Mark Rober decided to see how he could make that waiting time as tiny as possible. Mark, a mechanical engineer who spent 9 years working for NASA, put science to the test to find the most efficient and fastest way to defog your windshield.

You may have thought the answer was to just crank up the heat as high as you can and wait, but there's much more than that. Watch the video, learn the science, and save a few minutes on your next morning commute.