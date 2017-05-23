Aggressive Sea Lion Violently Pulls Girl Into Water

This is why you shouldn't get too close to animals.

A sea lion at some docks Steveston Fisherman's Wharf, in Richmond, British Columbia -- that's Canada -- leaned out of the water and pulled in a girl sitting on the ledge last weekend. An adult on hand jumped in and saved the girl. It didn't appear as if anyone suffered any injuries.

Robert Kiesman, who runs the Steveston Harbour Authority, laid blame with the girl's family, claiming signs in the area indicate it's not wise to feed the aquatic animals. "You wouldn't go up to a grizzly bear in the bush and hand him a ham sandwich, so you shouldn't be handing a thousand-pound wild mammal in the water slices of bread," Kiesman told the CBC . "And you certainly shouldn't be letting your little girl sit on the edge of the dock with her dress hanging down after the sea lion has already snapped at her once. Just totally reckless behavior."

There are signs in the water reminding people not to feed the sea lions because they bite, which "can cause very serious infections that may lead to amputation of a limb or even death." To be fair, it isn't clear if the girl in question fed the sea lion, but she was extremely close to it and you can see another person put his hand out for the animal.