Seahawks Head to Dallas for a Christmas Eve Showdown

Twas the night before Christmas and the Cowboys playoff hopes are still alive.

Merry Christmas from all of us up here at the station and we have a big game this weekend for the Cowboys. The Seahawks are coming to Dallas and the Boys have a winning record at home against this team. Overall the Cowboys are 6-3 against Seattle in Texas. Three of the last four have been won in Texas. History shows us these games are either really close or a blowout.

Seven of the seventeen games have been decided by a touchdown-or-less, while six of the games have been decided by three-or-more touchdowns. One of the biggest Dallas Cowboys comebacks is against the Seahawks. Back on December 6, 2004, two minutes left in the game and the Cowboys are down by two touchdowns. The Cowboys somehow made the comeback with just two minutes on the clock to get the win. First time in team history the Cowboys made a two-touchdown comeback with only two minutes left in a game.

The Cowboys and Seahawks have met in the playoffs only one time. The 2006 Wild Card game. It was played in Seattle and came down to the fourth quarter as Seattle held on to win 21-20. This is what many people know as the Romo fumble snap on the field goal attempt. Not a good time in my household at that moment.

What would a Dallas win mean on Sunday? Up Dallas' win streak to four games, this would be our longest streak of the season. It would end our NFC West record on the season at 3-1 and up the overall record to 102-72. It would improve their overall NFC record for 2017 to 7-4.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 and pregame will begin at 2:30. You can listen to every Dallas Cowboys game in Texoma on NewsTalk1290. As always, Go Cowboys!