White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Resigns

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has stepped down, reports the The New York Times .

Spicer reportedly resigned because he did not agree with President Trump's decision to name Anthony Scaramucci communications director for the White House.

Scaramucci was offered the job Friday morning and Spicer gave his notice shortly after that.

Spicer has been known as a loyal soldier to Trump, but there were some cracks. "Trump blamed his press team, including Spicer, for failing to arrest the public firestorm that ensued after Trump dismissed the FBI director [James Comey]," reports USA Today . "Comey had been running the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia during the presidential election — though the press team had been left in the dark about the president's sudden decision to fire Comey."

The 45-year-old Spicer, who was also reportedly upset when the president did not invite him to meet the pope at the Vatican in May, became an unlikely star immediately after taking the job. During his first press conference (in which he was criticized for not telling the truth ), he lambasted the media and appeared angry, behavior that his many detractors would say would continue for the duration of his tenure.

He's also gained a measure of fame, most notably due to Melissa McCarthy's portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live .