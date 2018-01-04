Sears Closing More Locations, Including Three in Texas

Big box retailers haven't had an easy go of it the last few years, and 2018 isn't starting any better for at least one national brand.

According to CNBC , Sears Holdings will close 100 stores between March and April this year.

The 100 stores that will close will be a mix of Kmart and Sears locations. While Lubbock's Sears location is not on the chopping block, three Texas locations are. Midland, Austin, and Houston will all see one Sears location close, while Portland, Texas will see its Kmart close. All four are expected to close in early April.

CNBC reported that liquidation sales will begin as early as January 12 for the stores that are closing.