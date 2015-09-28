See Stunning Images From Super Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse

Something that hadn't happened since 1982 took place Sunday night. If you missed it, prepare to be awed.

The moon on Sunday was indeed a rare sight. What made it so? According to CBS :

A little after 9 p.m. Eastern time, the full moon began disappearing into the shadow cast by the Earth, and by 10:11 p.m. EDT it was completely hidden in a total lunar eclipse....It was the first time since 1982 that a total lunar eclipse has coincided with a supermoon -- a full moon that's at the closest point of its elliptical orbit to Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter than usual.

Further, as CNN explains:

First, this moon was a supermoon. It happened to be at perigee, the spot in its slightly oblong orbit that brings it closest to the Earth. And that made it look particularly large in the sky....Second, this lunar eclipse was the last in a series of four spanning two years, a phenomenon called a tetrad.

The images of the so-called supermoon are pretty spectacular. Take a look and judge for yourself.