See Where Texas Ranks for Black Friday Violence

How likely we are to get trampled or punched over a big sale on Black Friday depends where we live and which store we're in at the time.

Do you think Texas or Louisiana ranks higher for Black Friday violence?

Black Friday is the ultimate adventure for people-watchers. Couples go to stores with a complete strategy about which lines to hit, with husbands in line for a 55-inch flat screen, and wives making the rounds for talking toys and two-dollar towels. And hopefully everyone gets through it without a sprained ankle, but that isn't always the case.

Violence on Black Friday in the past has involved people getting trampled and punched, and in a few cases it has included pepper spray and pocket knives. Some of the worst cases have happened in Louisiana, and our neighbors over there are in the top five for the highest risk for violence on Black Friday. Texas is pretty safe by comparison.

Reviews.com studied past Black Friday chaos and ranked states that will have the highest risk for the most trouble this year. Here's what they came up with.

Highest risk of Black Friday violence :

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

3. Alabama

4. Louisiana

5. Nevada

6. New Mexico

7. Missouri

8. Alaska

9. South Carolina

10. West Virginia

Texas ranks 19th.

Walmart tops the list of stores that have had incidents on Black Friday. And before you go blaming the "people of Walmart" for the chaos, Walmart does have the highest number of stores and therefore more opportunities to find cases of people getting mowed down over hundred dollar laptops. The mall, Target, Best Buy, and Kohls have also had issues in the past.

Is a flat screen sale worth potentially getting arrested? To some, apparently it's black-belt-Friday and they're okay with that. For the rest of us, sitting at home in our pj's and snuggling up with the laptop for some online shopping seems like a lot better option. And a safer one.

These states have the most well-behaved Black Friday shoppers. They're on the safe list, according to Reviews .

Washington

Idaho

Wyoming

Oregon

New Jersey

Virginia

Rhode Island

New Hampshire

Connecticut

Vermont

Maine

Keep your phone charged in case you need to phone a friend for an assist. And don't go to a crowded store without a strategy because it's not the time for wandering or meandering. Black Friday shoppers are on a serious mission. Good luck!