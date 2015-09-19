Selfie Spoon Lets You Eat and Show It to the Whole World

You know how people like to post photos of the food they're eating? Well, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is taking it a step further.

The popular breakfast cereal has introduced the " selfie spoon ," a traditional selfie stick with a spoon on one end which enables folks to snap photos of themselves while enjoying their bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and then share it on social media, solving a problem that has bedeviled savvy tech users since the dawn of the internet era.

Best of all, the selfie spoon, which extends to 30 inches, is free -- all you have to do is pay for shipping and handling.

Imagine the possibilities with the selfie spoon. It's not just for cereal. You can also show off how you ate a whole pizza all by yourself or guzzled an entire Big Gulp, which will provide much needed visual evidence for your doctor after you're wheeled into the ER after your arteries exploded.

Yup, the selfie spoon is a game-changer.