Senator John Cornyn Calls for Confirmation of Judge Gorsuch Ahead of Hearing
Over 13 months since the passing of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, the U.S. Senate is set to hold a confirmation hearing for a replacement next week. President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch (pictured, above) to fill Scalia's spot on the Supreme Court back in January.
On Wednesday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R- Texas) spoke in the Senate in favor of a speedy confirmation process for Judge Gorsuch.
“Judge Gorsuch will also bring decades of experience on the bench, as I mentioned a moment ago. He served in private practice, as well as an attorney with the Justice Department and, of course, as a federal judge.
“It's time to move forward with the President's nominee to fill the seat left open by the death of the late Justice Scalia, and I believe that Judge Gorsuch is just the man to fill it. And I look forward to hearing from him next week as we consider his nomination to this important position," said Senator Cornyn.
Both Senator Cornyn and Senator Ted Cruz (R- Texas) have been proponents of Gorsuch's SCOTUS confirmation.