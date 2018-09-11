Five 9/11 Stories That Will Give You Chills

One country star was supposed to be a block away from the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Another was thousands of miles away, but still witnessed the impact firsthand. One duo was tasked with beginning the healing process.

We all remember 9/11 differently, but emotions of confusion, panic, deep sadness and anger were universal on this day. Alan Jackson turned his emotions into an all-time great country song, and his story makes this list of stories that will give you chills. Sara Evans wanted so badly to be home with family. Imagine watching the world blow up from an ocean away.

In the years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, dozens of country artists have shared their memories of that day with Taste of Country and other news outlets. Taylor Swift and Scotty McCreery were in grade school. Miranda Lambert was in high school, but she'll never forget watching classmates in Lindale, Texas, leave early because one of their relatives was injured or killed. Few got through those days, weeks and months without learning of someone a degree or two of separation away that lost their life.

Brooks & Dunn watched in horror, and a few days later they had to play a show. "Only in America" was their single, and prior to the show Dunn said he realized how the song begins: " Sun coming up, in New York City ." The audience's loud, jubilant reaction of shouts and cheers stopped the two veterans cold. And it'd continue like that for weeks.