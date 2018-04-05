Sergio Garcia's chances of a repeat victory, in 2018, at The Masters literally went down the drain on Thursday. Mirroring a scene from the Kevin Costner movie "Tin Cup" , Garcia hit five consecutive shots into the water on the 15th hole. His final score on the hole was a 13.

The collective gasps and disbelief in the patrons behind the green of the 15th hole can be heard throughout the highlights of Garcia's epic meltdown.

Garcia's strokes on the 15th hole were officially charted as:

1. Tee shot

2. Fairway, Into water

3. Drop (Penalty)

4. Fairway, Into water

5. Drop (Penalty)

6. Fairway, Into water

7. Drop (Penalty)

8. Fairway, Into water

9. Drop (Penalty)

10. Fairway, Into water

11. Drop (Penalty)

12. Fairway, Onto green

13. Holed putt

After he finished Round 1, Garcia was confident in his approach that netted him an octuple-bogey. “It’s the first time in my career where I make a 13 without missing a shot. Simple as that,” Garcia told PGATour.com . “I felt like I hit a lot of good shots and unfortunately the ball just didn't want to stop. It’s just unfortunate, but that's what it is.”

Garcia ended up shooting an 81 for the round, +9 over par. He is tied for second to last in the field of 85 for The Masters. His Round 2 tee time on Friday is set for 1:38pm EDT/ 12:38pm CDT.

The Masters leader after Round 1 is Jordan Spieth. He carded a 66 good for -6 under par. Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar are immediately behind Spieth at -4 and seven golfers are tied for fourth at -3. Tiger Woods ended the day shooting +1 over par with a 73.