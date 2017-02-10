‘Barrel Chested Bandit’ Wanted by FBI for Spree of Bank Robberies Across Texas, New Mexico, Arizona [PHOTOS]

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a serial bank robber dubbed the "Barrel Chested Bandit."

The unknown suspect is believed to have robbed eight banks in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas from August 2016 to February 2017.

The first robbery occurred in Tucson, Arizona on Aug. 24, since then the suspect has held up four different banks in Texas and three in New Mexico.

In each of the robberies, the man produced a small semi-automatic handgun, verbally demanded money from the teller, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, and exited the bank on foot, according to the FBI press release.

The suspect is described as a large white male in his mid 40s to early 50s. He is between 5'6" and 5'10" weighing approximately 250 pounds.

The FBI says he has worn a ball cap, sunglasses, and blue jeans in every robbery. He has also worn a long- or short-sleeved t-shirt and athletic shoes. In one robbery, he wore a black or gray ski jacket. He has also worn a white mustache or goatee in several robberies.

The "Barrel Chested Bandit" should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is asking anyone with information concerning this case to please contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov

Below is a list of each of the robberies including date, time, and location.

• On Wednesday, August 24, 2016, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect robbed the Arizona Central Credit Union located at 787 South Alvernon Way, in Tucson, Arizona.

• On Wednesday, August 31, 2016, at approximately 11:22 a.m., the suspect robbed the LeTourneau Federal Credit Union located at 2301 South High Street in Longview, Texas.

• On Monday, September 12, 2016, at approximately 2:03 p.m., the suspect robbed the Bank of the West located at 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue NE, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

• On Tuesday, October 18, 2016, at approximately 9:45 a.m., the suspect robbed the First Bank Southwest located at 2400 South Georgia Street in Amarillo, Texas.

• On Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the suspect robbed the Alliance Bank located at 1226 South Broadway in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

• On Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at approximately 9:27 a.m., the suspect robbed the U.S. Bank located at 2300 Louisiana Boulevard NE in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

• On Monday, December 12, 2016, at approximately 6: 45 p.m., the suspect robbed the Amarillo National Bank located at 2530 South Georgia Street in Amarillo, Texas.

• On Saturday, February 4, 2017, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the suspect robbed the First National Bank located at 2021 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe, New Mexico.