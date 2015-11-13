UPDATE : Multiple reports state there are now over 100 fatalities, a number that is expected to continue to rise. The attacks were reportedly a coordinated effort at three locations throughout Paris. There are conflicting reports that France has closed its borders .

Paris' deputy mayor says the latest death toll is 118:

French President Francois Hollande spoke to the country in a nationwide address in which he said, "As I speak, terrorist attacks of an unprecedented scale are taking place in the Paris region. There are several dozen dead, lots more wounded, it’s horrific.”

An Associated Press report says several dozen people have been killed amidst violence that rocked Paris on Friday.

According to police, there was gunfire in at least a pair of restaurants in the French capital. A minimum of two explosions were also reported at the Stade de France stadium.

French media claims there is also a hostage situation developing, at a concert venue . [ UPDATE: CNN is reporting that the siege is over, and that over 100 people have died. It is also being reported that 100 hostages have been freed, and that two attackers have been killed. French Deputy Mayor Klugman has stated that the death toll at the concert venue could be as high as 118 .]

CNN initially reported 18 people have been killed, while the Telegraph reported 30 people have been. It's unclear if this is a work of terrorism.

Paris, of course, is no stranger to violence. Earlier this year, a dozen people were killed when gunmen opened fire at the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo .

You can hear one of the explosions below, which occurred during a soccer match. The French president, Francois Hollande, was at the match and evacuated:

You can see an eyewitness talk about what happened below:

President Barack Obama on Paris attacks: "This is an attack on all of humanity."

[UPDATE] Facebook is offering the ability for people in Paris to mark themselves as "SAFE."