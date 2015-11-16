Severe Weather Possible Across Texoma Today

Texoma is in for a bout of severe weather on Monday. The National Weather Service has placed much of our listening area in an elevated risk area for severe weather, particularly Monday afternoon and evening.

Forecasters are calling for a 60 percent chance of storms late Monday afternoon and into early Tuesday morning. Storms are expected to bring heavy rains and hail as the primary threat. There is a slight risk of tornados with these storms as well.

KAUZ News Channel 6 meteorologist John Cameron says the severe weather should exit Texoma by 4 am Tuesday. News Talk 1290 brings you weather updates twice each hour from KAUZ and you can follow the very latest weather updates online here.