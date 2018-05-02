Severe Weather Possible for Wichita Falls Area Through Late Night

Forecasters are warning of the possibility of severe weather for much of Texoma beginning in the early evening hours and possibly continuing through the early morning hours on Thursday.

The greatest risk for scattered, severe storms appears to be mainly just west of a Lawton to Wichita Falls line. Wednesday night thru early AM Thursday.

The main threats will be hail, high winds and heavy downpours, which can lead to localized flash flooding. There is a slight to moderate risk of tornados in the area during this period.

By Thursday morning, the main risk area will shift east of Wichita Falls.