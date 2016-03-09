This weekend, Downtown Wichita Falls will be a little more green at the annual Wichita Falls St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival on Saturday, March 12th. This year's concert will include Ian Moore and the Lossy Coils, Bigloo, and the Dirty River Boys. There will also be two Irish bands this year Celtic Aire and The Shannon Folk.

The Shannon Folk are an Irish folk band from the twin towns of Killaloe in County Clare and Ballina in County Tipperary which are on the banks of the River Shannon. They were formed in 1967 and have since made many television appearances and played all over the world. All four original members made their way to Wichita Falls this week for the St. Patrick's Day festival performance.

We caught up with the group at the historic Zales building downtown this afternoon. The site of the very first Zales Jewelers store is currently being renovated by Downtown Proud . While not quite ready for a new business to move in, it definitely was the right set up for a live performance from the Irish folk musicians.

Get a taste of what you'll be hearing this weekend in the video above and get your tickets to see them live this weekend at the Wichita Falls St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival on Saturday, March 12th.