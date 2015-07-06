Sheep Pees on Reporter, What Else Is There to Say?
We all love a good blooper. Especially when a bodily function from an animal is involved.
This BBC reporter was doing a tease for a story on an abandoned sheep when the animal went all rogue on him and decided to make his bladder gladder by relieving himself on the journalist.
The reporter had wrapped up speaking when the sheep did his business, sending the crew on location into a fit of laughter.
Give the poor reporter credit. He didn't lose his composure and simply smiled, knowing there wasn't much he could do. That's a true professional.