Sheppard AFB to Host Full-Scale Exercise

If you live near the base or use base facilities, be advised that Sheppard Air Force Base will be conducting a full-scale exercise that may affect you.

Starting Thursday, May 19 at 4:30 pm, the base will lock down for the exercise, meaning that anyone left on base at that time will have to remain there until they're either instructed to leave or the exercise ends.

While the press release didn't state exactly how long the exercise would last, it is expected to be lengthy and community members needing to use the base pharmacy, base clinic, base exchange, commissary or any Sheppard Facility are encouraged to wrap up their errands and exit the base by 4 pm.

There's also a chance that traffic will be backed up outside the base gates, but local authorities will be on hand to direct traffic and alleviate congestion.