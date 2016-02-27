Shocking Texas Car Wreck Caught on Camera [VIDEO]
Dash-cam footage caught a dump truck running a red light and slamming into a busy intersection in Austin during the morning commute on Friday.
The footage shows a dump truck belonging to Franco's Trucking failing to stop at a red light at the intersection of FM 2222 and Jester Blvd, rear-ending a car already stopped at the light and ending up in the middle of the intersection. KVUE Director of Technology Mike Wenglar was one of the drivers passing through the intersection when the accident occurred
All of a sudden I hear this bang and I see stuff in my rear view mirror flying everywhere, cars flying everywhere, debris flying everywhere.So I put the pedal to the metal, as they say, to try and get away from it and then something hit my car.
If I would have been two seconds slower through that intersection I would have been hit, broadsided by that truck.
Wenglar and others pulled off to see if they could render assistance. Eyewitnesses reported smoke and flames coming from the dump truck. Some even said they were unfortunately not phased by the wreck as it's become a regular occurrence on the streets of Austin.
APD Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is currently investigating why the truck showed no signs of slowing down or stopping. It was also discovered that another vehicle from Franco's Trucking was involved in a previous collision in August, and USDOT shows 20 violations from five inspections through 2015.
