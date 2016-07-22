UPDATE 4:30 P.M. ET: The death toll has now risen to eight, per NBC News.

UPDATE 3:45 P.M. ET: Police in Germany have confirmed that six people were killed in a series of shooting attacks Friday in Munich. The incident began at a McDonald's, then moved to a large, popular shopping mall.

The suspects are "still on the run" as multiple law enforcement agencies try to track them down. There appear to have been three gunmen. All public transportation has been suspended and the city is in virtual lockdown as police hunt down the suspects, whose identities are unknown.

The incident may be ISIS-related, as this sort of rampage does bear similarities to ISIS-inspired attacks in the last few years, but no group has claimed responsibility.

Original story begins here:

A shopping center in Munich, Germany, was the site of a shooting spree Friday. Details at this time are scarce, but it appears that at least one person has been killed and several others injured. It is unclear if it was a single gunman or a group.

Police are on the scene, the Olympia-Einkaufszentrum mall, and plan to release more information shortly. The violence is apparently over now.

The incident comes on the heels of the horrific rampage in Nice, France, last week, in which a terrorist drove a truck through a crowded beach promenade, killing dozens and pledging loyalty to ISIS. As of now, there is no sign that the events in Munich are terrorism-related.