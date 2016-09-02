One Teen Dead, One Injured in Shooting Near Kingston in Wichita Falls [UPDATED]

Around 3:30 pm Friday, Wichita Falls police responded to the scene of a shooting in an alley on the 5100 block of Kingston Dr near McNeil Middle School.

When first responders arrived, they found two teenage female victims in the alley who had suffered gun shot wounds. Both teens were rushed to the hospital.

The girls have been identified as Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith, both 13 years old.

Makayla underwent surgery at United Regional hospital and is now in stable condition. Lauren died from her injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect. He is described as a young white male possibly 16-18 years old with bushy brown hair driving a black Dodge pickup with silver running boards. He may be armed with a rifle.

Just after 5:00 p.m., several more shots were fired just one block away from the scene. Police rushed to the 5100 block of Tower Drive where two people were detained after the search of a house on the street. It is not known at this time if those two are suspects in the shooting of the girls.

As of 8:00 p.m., investigators were still processing the original scene at Kingston and Trinidad.

WFPD Sgt. McClure says they believe this is an isolated incident. Police would also like fans planning to attend football games at Memorial Stadium tonight to know that there will be an increased police presence at the game.

Both girls are students at McNeil Middle School, and initial witness reports indicate the girls were walking home from school when the shooting occurred. WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt released the following statement about the shooting:

Good evening, WFISD Parents and Staff. Today after school there was a tragic off-campus situation involving two girls from McNiel Middle School. Unfortunately, one of those girls passed away and the other is in guarded condition. Please know that the district is coordinating efforts to provide grief counselors for students. As soon as we have more information about those resources, we will pass that along to you. As a district, we are saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved. -Michael Kuhrt, WFISD Superintendent

Several anonymous donors have added to the Crime Stoppers offering of $2500 reward, making it a total of $8,500 for tips leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in this senseless crime. Call 940-322-9888 or 800-322-9888.

Text tips to 274637 (crimes).