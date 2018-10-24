Show Your Love for Whataburger with New Bracelet Charms

You can now show your support for the orange and white burger chain with special bracelet charms.

From James Avery Artisan Jewelry (Not the guy who played Uncle Phil on 'Fresh Prince', unfortunately), you can add either a mini Whataburger cup or the state of Texas with the Whataburger logo to your charm bracelet.

www.jamesavery.com

From the official site,

Now you can have your Whataburger® and wear it, too! We've teamed up with this Texas icon to bring you a one-of-a-kind, sterling silver and orange enamel charm that has as much personality as you. Wear it alone on a charm bracelet, charm necklace or chain, or pair it with our sterling silver Whataburger® Charm for a look that's truly Texan.

However, as you'll see from the site, its not the cheapest gift to give your beloved Whataburger fanatic, with the charms running either $60 or $80 each.

What do you think? Is this something you'd wear with pride on your wrist?