Sick Girl Calls For Prosecution of Parents Who Refuse Medical Treatment for Children

With controversial religious liberty laws getting public attention lately, an Idaho girl is challenging one law that protects parents who refuse medical treatment for their children.

20-year-old Mariah Walton is awaiting a heart and lung transplant due to a congenital heart defect that could have been easily fixed in her youth had her parents sought proper medical attention. Mariah's parents looked to treat their daughter through prayer and natural medicine. Idaho law protects parents who refuse medical treatment for their children based on faith, even if the child dies from a treatable illness.

Mariah is now challenging the Idaho laws that protect such parents, saying they should be prosecuted for their inaction. Mariah is supporting legislation that would require medical treatment for children in imminent danger, regardless of the family's religious beliefs.

Some Idaho lawmakers, like Idaho state Sen. Lee Heider, are opposing such legislation, saying it violates parental freedom and is a direct violation of the First Amendment.

via KGW 8