Single Vehicle Accident Sends One to Hospital

A rollover accident on US 287 sent one person to the hospital. Officers from DPS, Wichita County Sheriff's Office and Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call at around 10:45 pm Friday night.

WFPD says the lone occupant was the male driver. It appears he was northbound on US 287 near Hammon Road in a black extended cab pickup when he lost control and rolled several times. No other vehicles or persons were injured. The man's identity has not been released. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.