Six Flags Fiesta Texas Loses Power Leaving Riders Stranded Hundreds of Feet in the Air

Thrill to some, a nightmare to others.

The Texas Sky Screamer, one of the more popular rides at Six Flags in Texas. We have one at the Arlington location, but also at the one in San Antonio. We all know this ride can hit heights of 400 feet. Well, imagine if the ride suddenly stopped spinning and left you suspended in the air?

That's exactly what happened this past Saturday at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Around 4:30, a section of the park lost power. Leaving riders stranded hundreds of feet in the air for a matter of minutes. Power was also lost nearby on the Superman: Krypton Coaster.

Power was eventually returned and everyone was safely brought back down. Still pretty scary to just be sitting in one of those chairs for minutes wondering when you're going to come down.