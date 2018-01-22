Construction Workers Find Human Remains Under Movie Theater
Personally, I prefer my movie theater ghosts onscreen, instead of actual spirits haunting the building because it was built on a long-forgotten cemetery.
No one is claiming New York City’s beloved Anthology Film Archives, a haven for experimental and independent film for almost 50 years, is haunted. But it’s only a matter of time. The New York Daily News has a wild story about construction workers drilling underneath Anthology and finding several (!) human skulls.
They were excavating the base of a wall at the Anthology Film Archives on E. 2nd St. at 2nd Ave. when they made the gruesome find around 2:30 p.m. Friday, cops said. Investigators believe the skulls are part of an old cemetery underneath the theater, police said.
A movie theater built on an old cemetary? This sounds like the best idea for a horror movie ever.
If you haven’t been to Anthology before, here’s a picture of the building, which was built in the early 1900s and was previously a courthouse before it became the two-screen repertory house.
I have been to Anthology many times over the 15 years I’ve lived in New York City. I was last there for a screening in the fall; my favorite visit was for one of Crispin Glover’s movies along with a live performance of his stage show. And in all of those visits, I never felt even the slightest presence that suggested to me a haunting or a ghost. I am curious to hear if others have spooky stories of the Anthology already, or if such stories emerge now that this report is out there. If I was Anthology, I would embrace them. With so much competition in New York City, I have to imagine being the city’s only “haunted theater” would help it stand out from the crowd.