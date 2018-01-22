Construction Workers Find Human Remains Under Movie Theater

I have been to Anthology many times over the 15 years I’ve lived in New York City. I was last there for a screening in the fall; my favorite visit was for one of Crispin Glover’s movies along with a live performance of his stage show. And in all of those visits, I never felt even the slightest presence that suggested to me a haunting or a ghost. I am curious to hear if others have spooky stories of the Anthology already, or if such stories emerge now that this report is out there. If I was Anthology, I would embrace them. With so much competition in New York City, I have to imagine being the city’s only “haunted theater” would help it stand out from the crowd.