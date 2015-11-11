Watch Skier Somehow Survive Violent, Speedy 1,600-Foot Fall
Skiing is one of those pastimes people love during a weekend to get away from it all. But it can also be pretty dangerous, no matter how seasoned you may be on the slopes.
Ian McIntosh is one of those seasoned skiers and he was at the center of this unbelievable accident in which he fell 1,600 feet in about a minute's time while skiing the Neacola range in Alaska.
Mac dropped into a line he thought he had studied thoroughly enough, only to fall into an unseen five foot deep trench on one of his first turns. 'From there, my slough took over and their was no way to stop, I pulled my airbag to help prevent against any possible trauma injuries as I tumbled to the bottom.'"
It's unclear just how severe his injuries were. It may be hard to truly appreciate just how brutal this fall was, but you can hear the agony McIntosh endures as he becomes a human snowball picking up speed.